Has BRP (DOOO) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of BRP (DOOO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRP is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 110 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 10.40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DOOO has gained about 44.24% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 5.80%. This means that BRP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, DOOO is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 57 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 35.46% so far this year, so DOOO is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track DOOO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


