Bolt currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Earnings estimates for Regeneron have moved up 34 cents for 2021 in the past 30 days. The stock is up 37.1% year to date.
Earnings estimates for Repligen have moved up 50 cents for 2021 in the past 30 days. The stock is up 54.2% year to date.
BOLT Enters Into a Collaboration Agreement With Bristol Myers
Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT - Free Report) has entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with biotech giant, Bristol Myers (BMY - Free Report) .
Per the agreement, Bolt will evaluate its pipeline candidate BDC-1001 in combination with Bristol Myers immuno-oncology drug Opdivo.
Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprising a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors.
It is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study (NCT04278144) in patients with solid tumors, including breast, gastroesophageal, and colorectal that are HER2+ or HER2-low. The study is being conducted in four parts, with dose-escalation and dose-expansion parts exploring both monotherapy and combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. Bristol Myers will provide Opdivo for the combination dose-escalation and combination dose-expansion portions of the trial. Bolt is the study sponsor and will be responsible for costs associated with the trial execution. The combination dose-escalation is expected to start later in the year.
The transaction bodes well for Bolt, given Bristol Myers’ expertise.
Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of other immuno-oncology products.
Shares of Bolt have plunged 46% in the year so far against the industry’s growth of 1.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bolt has entered into strategic collaborations of late to advance its pipeline. In May 2021, it entered into an oncology research and development agreement with Genmab to evaluate the latter’s antibodies and bispecific antibody engineering technologies in combination its proprietary Boltbody ISAC technology platform to discover and develop next-generation bispecific ISACs for the treatment of cancer. The research collaboration will evaluate multiple bispecific ISAC product candidate concepts with the potential to identify up to three clinical candidates for development. Genmab will fund the research, along with the preclinical and clinical development of these candidates through initial clinical proof of concept. Under this agreement, Bolt received an upfront payment of $10.0 million, and under a separate SPA, Genmab invested $15.0 million in the company’s common stock.
Last month, it entered into a drug research and development collaboration with Innovent Biologics, Inc to develop three new anti-cancer therapeutic immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates. Bolt received an upfront payment of $5 million in cash from Innovent at signing and a possible future equity investment of up to $10 million.
We remind investors that the company completed its initial public offering of 13,225,000 shares of its common stock for $20.00 per share in February 2021.
Bolt currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Earnings estimates for Regeneron have moved up 34 cents for 2021 in the past 30 days. The stock is up 37.1% year to date.
Earnings estimates for Repligen have moved up 50 cents for 2021 in the past 30 days. The stock is up 54.2% year to date.