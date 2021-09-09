We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 112.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.22/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
UNG in Focus
The fund is an exchange-traded security that is designed to track in percentage terms the movements of natural gas prices. UNG issues shares that may be purchased and sold on the NYSE Arca. It has AUM of $274.4 million and charges 1.35% basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The cold wave from Arctic region accelerates electricity demand across the United States, putting focus on natural gas. Considering the scenario, forecasts of colder-than-expected temperatures in the United States are expected to drive natural gas prices. U.S. natural gas futures have now risen to a seven-year high due to supply crunch heading into the winter-heating season. These factors are making funds like UNG more attractive.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 71.05, which gives cues of further rally.