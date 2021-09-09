We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) closed at $106.15, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.93%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMD to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 47.06% from the year-ago period.
AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $15.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.8% and +60.43%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, AMD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.79.
Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.