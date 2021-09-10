Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 10, 2021

  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) rallied 10.5% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • RH’s (RH - Free Report) shares rose 7.8% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $8.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58.
  • HealthEquity, Inc.’s (HQY - Free Report) shares gained 4.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares advanced 7.8% after the company announced that it is developing a single-shot vaccine that combines booster shots against COVID-19 as well as the seasonal flu, and the new vaccine is called mRNA-1073.

