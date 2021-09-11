Apple (AAPL) is a Must Buy Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch on Sep 14

Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) is set to host its annual product launch event on Sep 14. The virtual event tagged as “California Dreaming” is likely to witness the launch of iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and Airpods 3. Apple has been riding on strong demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 despite supply-chain constraints. A revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem along with continued momentum in the Services business have been major growth drivers. The upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to feature incremental improvements in processor, camera and display, which will further drive demand. Apple Watch is also expected to get major design changes. iPhone 13 to Feature Satellite Communication
According to a recent report from Bloomberg, which cited notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 13 can include
satellite communication features. Design-wise, iPhone 13 is expected to be similar to iPhone 12 with the exception of a smaller notch. In terms of camera, Apple is said to offer an improved optical zoom. Apple has been speculated to add a battery with a larger capacity as it plans to introduce ProMotion display technology and an always-on display, both of which consume more power. One of the new models is expected to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (“LTPO”) display and indium gallium zinc oxide technology. These will enhance the iPhone’s power efficiency and responsiveness. The company already uses the LTPO technology in the Apple Watch. A Redesigned Apple Watch This Year?
Apple Watch is expected to get major design changes this year. The company is likely to speed up the processor, improve wireless connectivity and use a thinner display bezel. It is also expected to include updated ultra-wideband functionality, which Apple introduced with Watch 6.
Apple Watch’s adoption rate continues to grow rapidly. Notably, more than 75% of customers who purchased Apple Watch in the fiscal second quarter were first-time customers. Wearables, Home and Accessories sales increased 36% year over year to $8.78 billion and accounted for 10.8% of total sales in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Apple’s endeavor to add healthcare features to its smartwatch has been a game changer for the device that faces significant competition from the likes of Garmin ( GRMN Quick Quote GRMN - Free Report) , Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) , Sony ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) , Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies. However, no major upgrades are expected in the healthcare front in this year’s model. Apple Likely to Launch Airpods 3
Airpods 3 are rumored to be similar in look to AirPods Pro but without the ear tips. Moreover, the device is not expected to feature premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.
However, Airpods 3 is expected to feature Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio technology. Other notable improvements can be in the battery and microphone. Apple Should Keep Soaring
Currently, Apple has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). So, the stock is expected to perform better than the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Apple has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past three months. While the shares have rallied 20.9%, the S&P 500 has returned 6.6%.
The launch of iPhone 13 presents significant growth opportunities. The momentum in Services portfolio is expected to continue driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.
Image: Bigstock
Apple (AAPL) is a Must Buy Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch on Sep 14
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) is set to host its annual product launch event on Sep 14. The virtual event tagged as “California Dreaming” is likely to witness the launch of iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and Airpods 3.
Apple has been riding on strong demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 despite supply-chain constraints. A revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem along with continued momentum in the Services business have been major growth drivers.
The upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to feature incremental improvements in processor, camera and display, which will further drive demand. Apple Watch is also expected to get major design changes.
iPhone 13 to Feature Satellite Communication
According to a recent report from Bloomberg, which cited notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 13 can include satellite communication features.
Design-wise, iPhone 13 is expected to be similar to iPhone 12 with the exception of a smaller notch. In terms of camera, Apple is said to offer an improved optical zoom.
Apple has been speculated to add a battery with a larger capacity as it plans to introduce ProMotion display technology and an always-on display, both of which consume more power.
One of the new models is expected to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (“LTPO”) display and indium gallium zinc oxide technology. These will enhance the iPhone’s power efficiency and responsiveness. The company already uses the LTPO technology in the Apple Watch.
A Redesigned Apple Watch This Year?
Apple Watch is expected to get major design changes this year. The company is likely to speed up the processor, improve wireless connectivity and use a thinner display bezel. It is also expected to include updated ultra-wideband functionality, which Apple introduced with Watch 6.
Apple Watch’s adoption rate continues to grow rapidly. Notably, more than 75% of customers who purchased Apple Watch in the fiscal second quarter were first-time customers. Wearables, Home and Accessories sales increased 36% year over year to $8.78 billion and accounted for 10.8% of total sales in second-quarter fiscal 2021.
Apple’s endeavor to add healthcare features to its smartwatch has been a game changer for the device that faces significant competition from the likes of Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Sony (SONY - Free Report) , Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies. However, no major upgrades are expected in the healthcare front in this year’s model.
Apple Likely to Launch Airpods 3
Airpods 3 are rumored to be similar in look to AirPods Pro but without the ear tips. Moreover, the device is not expected to feature premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.
However, Airpods 3 is expected to feature Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio technology. Other notable improvements can be in the battery and microphone.
Apple Should Keep Soaring
Currently, Apple has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). So, the stock is expected to perform better than the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Apple has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past three months. While the shares have rallied 20.9%, the S&P 500 has returned 6.6%.
Apple Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Apple Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apple Inc. Quote
The launch of iPhone 13 presents significant growth opportunities. The momentum in Services portfolio is expected to continue driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.