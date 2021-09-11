Back to top

Has Ternium (TX) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ternium is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 43.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TX has moved about 82.26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 10.18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ternium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 51.54% so far this year, meaning that TX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


