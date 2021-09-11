We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Perrigo (PRGO) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Perrigo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Perrigo Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
Perrigo reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings decreased 15.3% year over year.
Net sales increased 3.4% year over year to $981 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth across most businesses and favorable currency movements, partially offset by weak cough/cold season amid the pandemic hurting OTC products. Organic net sales were up 0.5% year over year.
Segment Discussion
CSCA: Net sales of the segment in the second quarter of 2021 came in at $622 million, down 0.9% year-over-year. Sales decreased due to historically weak cough/cold season and lower year over year retail inventories partially offset by growth in OTC market and Skin & Personal Hygiene category, and new product sales.
Net sales at CSCA decreased 1.4%, organically.
CSCI: The segment reported net sales of $359 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago period. Sales were driven by new or recently acquired product sales and favorable currency movements, partially offset by historically weak cough/cold season and lower sales in Skincare & Personal Hygiene category. Divested businesses hurt sales by $14 million. Organic sales increased 4.3%.
2021 Guidance Intact
Despite weak second quarter results, Perrigo maintained its previous guidance for 2021 on the back of anticipated strong recovery in consumer demand in the second half. The company expects to deliver organic net sales growth of 3% in 2021. It expects adjusted earnings to increase approximately 7% and be in the range of $2.50 to $2.70. However, it now expects its earnings to be toward the lower end of the range due to rising input costs.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
VGM Scores
Currently, Perrigo has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Perrigo has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.