Camping World (CWH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $39.68, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 1.42% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CWH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.85 billion, up 10.36% from the year-ago period.
CWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.39% and +23.29%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.4% lower. CWH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CWH has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.87.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.