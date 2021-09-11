We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $449.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 16.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of $9.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1700%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.21 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1590.31% and +2394.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note MRNA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.97, so we one might conclude that MRNA is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.