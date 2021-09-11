We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed at $128.80, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 4.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ABT is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.43 billion, up 6.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $39.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.1% and +14.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABT has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.63.
We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.