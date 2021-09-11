We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed at $7.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had lost 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLNE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.3 million, up 24.56% from the prior-year quarter.
CLNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $333.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150% and +14.32%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CLNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 530. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.13, which means CLNE is trading at a premium to the group.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLNE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.