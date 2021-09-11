We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 2.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USAK to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.86%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. USAK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note USAK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.96, so we one might conclude that USAK is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.