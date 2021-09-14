Teleflex (TFX) Real-World Data Outcome Supports UroLift System

Teleflex Incorporated ( TFX Quick Quote TFX - Free Report) recently unveiled the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System together with real-world data presentations at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting. The new real-world data outcomes along with product launches highlight the importance of UroLift System for most benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) patients.
The latest development is expected to fortify Teleflex’s Interventional Urology business segment.
About the UroLift System
The UroLift System is a minimally-invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. The UroLift permanent implants, provided during an outpatient procedure, reduce prostate difficulty without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissue.
The prostatic urethral lift procedure using the UroLift System is suggested for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. Globally, more than 250,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets.
Study Findings
The UroLift ATC System builds on the highly successful UroLift System. It has enhanced delivery device tip intended to make it easier for urologists to treat BPH patients with a median lobe.
The new UroLift 2 is an advancement of the UroLift System platform and has features to improve user confidence and ease of use, including an ergonomic single trigger, an improved suture cutter, and simplified workflow.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The eco-friendly Delivery Handle and implant cartridge design requires 66% less storage space, and generates around 50% less waste material per procedure, as compared to the previous generation UroLift System.
Both the new products support the continued utilization of the UroLift System in its full indication, which includes prostate volume <=100 cc, lateral and median lobe hyperplasia in men aged 45 years or above.
Industry Prospects Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global BPH treatment market is projected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026 from $10.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The presence of a large geriatric and target patient population and the improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries are expected to drive the market. Progress With UroLift System
In August 2021, Teleflex presented clinical data for the UroLift System in the peer-reviewed journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Disease. The study explains the mechanism of action through which the UroLift System offers long-term durability and sustained results for patients with BPH, also referred to as enlarged prostate. The microscopic assessment found that the extracted tissues revealed normal-appearing tissue with minimal-mild inflammation and no encrustation, indicating a stable and normal healing response.
In July 2021, Teleflex announced that the largest U.S. healthcare claims and utilization analysis for BPH surgical and minimally-invasive procedures reveal that overall complication rates are the lowest after treatment with the UroLift System. Taken together, the large-scale analysis of U.S. real-world claims data reveals that surgical retreatment rates are similar among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight procedures.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 0.2% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s rise of 15.3%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Teleflex carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.
Henry Schein has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.
Image: Bigstock
Teleflex (TFX) Real-World Data Outcome Supports UroLift System
Teleflex Incorporated (TFX - Free Report) recently unveiled the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System together with real-world data presentations at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting. The new real-world data outcomes along with product launches highlight the importance of UroLift System for most benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) patients.
The latest development is expected to fortify Teleflex’s Interventional Urology business segment.
About the UroLift System
The UroLift System is a minimally-invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. The UroLift permanent implants, provided during an outpatient procedure, reduce prostate difficulty without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissue.
The prostatic urethral lift procedure using the UroLift System is suggested for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. Globally, more than 250,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets.
Study Findings
The UroLift ATC System builds on the highly successful UroLift System. It has enhanced delivery device tip intended to make it easier for urologists to treat BPH patients with a median lobe.
The new UroLift 2 is an advancement of the UroLift System platform and has features to improve user confidence and ease of use, including an ergonomic single trigger, an improved suture cutter, and simplified workflow.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The eco-friendly Delivery Handle and implant cartridge design requires 66% less storage space, and generates around 50% less waste material per procedure, as compared to the previous generation UroLift System.
Both the new products support the continued utilization of the UroLift System in its full indication, which includes prostate volume <=100 cc, lateral and median lobe hyperplasia in men aged 45 years or above.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global BPH treatment market is projected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026 from $10.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The presence of a large geriatric and target patient population and the improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries are expected to drive the market.
Progress With UroLift System
In August 2021, Teleflex presented clinical data for the UroLift System in the peer-reviewed journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Disease. The study explains the mechanism of action through which the UroLift System offers long-term durability and sustained results for patients with BPH, also referred to as enlarged prostate. The microscopic assessment found that the extracted tissues revealed normal-appearing tissue with minimal-mild inflammation and no encrustation, indicating a stable and normal healing response.
In July 2021, Teleflex announced that the largest U.S. healthcare claims and utilization analysis for BPH surgical and minimally-invasive procedures reveal that overall complication rates are the lowest after treatment with the UroLift System. Taken together, the large-scale analysis of U.S. real-world claims data reveals that surgical retreatment rates are similar among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight procedures.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 0.2% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rise of 15.3%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Teleflex carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) and Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.
Henry Schein has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.