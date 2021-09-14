We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Announces Bond Exchange Worth $2B
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) last week announced the commencement of an offer to exchange certain outstanding unregistered senior notes worth $2 billion for new registered senior notes. Unless extended, the exchange offer will expire on Oct 7 at 5 p.m., New York City time.
The notes under the exchange offer involve three different bonds of different maturities, carrying different interest rates. The first note is worth $500 million, having an annualized interest rate of 1.65% and maturity in 2026. Another senior note, worth $750 million, carries an annualized interest rate of 2.45% and will mature in 2028. The additional $750 million worth senior notes, carrying an annualized interest rate of 2.95%, will mature in 2031.
In exchange to the aforementioned bonds, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has offered exact amount, maturities and interest rates carrying registered senior notes. Marvell stated that the terms of the new notes offered are also significantly identical, except that the new notes will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 along with certain registration rights and transfer restrictions.
Notably, Marvell had issued the above-mentioned notes in April this year to partly fund the acquisition of Inphi Corporation, which was completed during the same month. Markedly, last October, Marvell and Inphi inked a definitive agreement, under which the former would acquire the latter in a cash-and-stock deal worth $10 billion.
Borrowing costs continue to be low, enabling companies to obtain easy financing. With the global treasuries offering low rates, corporate bonds and borrowings from banks are now witnessing high demand.
In the past few months, several companies have issued senior notes to improve liquidity. Earlier this month, DXC Technology (DXC - Free Report) issued Euro-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes worth €1.35 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively. The offerings were made to repay its higher interest carrying older senior notes.
In June this year, Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) issued $8 billion worth of senior notes to fund the acquisition of Slack Technologies. In March, NCR Corporation (NCR - Free Report) raised $1.1 billion by issuing 5.125% senior unsecured notes.