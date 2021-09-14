3D Systems (DDD) Launches Wax Material for Jewelry Design

Last week,
3D Systems ( DDD Quick Quote DDD - Free Report) released a new material — VisiJet Wax Jewel Red — for jewelry manufacturers to design and produce more complex patterns. The company plans to make the product available to customers from Sep 20.
The new VisiJet Wax Jewel Red material is specifically developed to address the needs of jewelry manufacturers’ producing patterns that include fusion and stone-setting designs. The material unlocks design styles for 100% wax casting, while improving production efficiencies and reducing waste.
3D Systems claims that the VisiJet Wax Jewel Red material seamlessly integrates with the company’s wax 3D printing technology and additive manufacturing software. This conjunction provides an increased freedom of design for jewelry manufacturers, and facilitates same-day pattern printing and casting, thereby eliminating tooling time and costs.
The 3D printing technology has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing and improve the commercial space. Various companies, ranging from hospital managers to car manufacturers, are now opting for varied 3D solutions to address simple make-to-stock orders as well as complex, engineer-to-order production strategies.
Consequently, the company has been expanding its operational processes to meet the rising demand across diverse sectors. For instance, sectors like automotive, consumer products, government and defense, industrial/business machines, education research, and others (arts and architecture) are likely to spur further demand for 3D printing products. Apart from these, the aerospace and the trillion-dollar oil & gas industries are showing a penchant for 3D printing too, which will fuel the company’s growth in the days to come.
Moreover, 3D Systems has been making acquisitions to diversify its offerings, add synergistic technology and expand the company’s domain expertise in the operating markets. The company has already secured an important place in sectors like manufacturing, medical and aerospace, while also pursuing unconventional sectors like food and fashion. 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby boosting the company’s margins and earnings.
With the booming 3D printing industry, the company’s focus on this market presents a favorable long-term opportunity. As a matter of fact, the majority of 3D Systems’ customers are shifting from prototyping to end-use production, using 3D printing technology, and the company believes it is well positioned to support their transformation. It anticipates that the robust demand for production printers, materials and software will continue being a key catalyst in the days to come.
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , and NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) , and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
