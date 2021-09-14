NY Times (NYT) Continues to Gain From Subscription Revenues

The New York Times Company ( NYT Quick Quote NYT - Free Report) has been constantly making efforts to rapidly acclimatize to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe. The New York-based company has been keeping pace with the changing times by utilizing technological advancements to reach its target audience more effectively. Notably, the company’s business model, with greater emphasis on subscription revenues, bodes well. Subscription Revenues Act as a Key Driver
The New York Times Company’s paid digital-only subscribers reached roughly 7,133,000 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, rising 142,000 sequentially and 1,463,000 year over year. Of the 142,000 total net additions, 77,000 came from the digital news product, while the remaining came from stand-alone digital products, Cooking, Games and Audm.
At the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately 7,936,000 subscriptions across its print and digital products. In the quarter, subscription revenues improved 15.7% year over year to $339.2 million primarily due to an increase in the number of subscriptions to the company’s digital-only products, which include news products, and Games, Cooking and Audm products as well as a benefit from subscriptions graduating to higher prices from introductory promotional pricing. Revenues from digital-only products jumped 30.3% to $190.1 million. Print subscription revenues rose 1.3% to $149.1 million, attributable to higher domestic home delivery revenues. For the third quarter, management expects a 13-15% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenues and a rise of 25-30% in digital-only subscription revenues.
On the second-quarter earnings release, Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO, said, “Just after the end of the second quarter, The Times crossed another mile marker on our path to scaling direct, paying subscriber relationships: We now have more than 8 million paid subscriptions across our digital and print products — a testament to the success of our strategy, the strength of the market for paid digital journalism, and our unique opportunity to meet that demand. That milestone follows a second quarter with strong revenue and profit growth and progress on advancing our underlying model.”
Wrapping Up
The New York Times Company has been diversifying business, adding revenue streams, realigning cost structure and streamlining operations to increase efficiencies. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is not only gearing up to become an optimum destination for news and information but is also focusing on lifestyle products and services. Management projected a 40-45% year-over-year jump in digital advertising revenues for the third quarter.
We note that shares of The New York Times Company have risen 24.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 21.5%. 3 Other Key Picks Roku, Inc. ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin of 271.4% in the last reported quarter. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI Quick Quote SIRI - Free Report) , which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.2%. Shaw Communications Inc. ( SJR Quick Quote SJR - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.7%, on average.
