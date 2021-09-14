Back to top

Applied Materials (AMAT) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AMAT surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for AMAT

AMAT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AMAT's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AMAT for more gains in the near future.


