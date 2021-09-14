5 ETFs With Biggest Inflows Last Week

With Wall Street entering a historically weak month, the U.S. stocks saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.6%.
Resurgence in COVID-19 infections has raised worries over the reopening of the economy. The United States is now averaging nearly 162,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days and vaccination rates have slowed down since April. Signs of higher inflation added to the chaos. U.S. producer prices rose significantly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years and indicating that high inflation is likely to persist as the pandemic weighs on supply chains (read: Growth Concerns to Drive Demand for Low-Volatility ETFs). Despite the volatility, investors continued to add money into the ETF world. ETFs overall gathered about $5.7 billion capital last week, bringing in inflows of $607.7 billion year to date. International equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $2.4 billion inflows, closely followed by $2 billion in U.S. fixed income ETFs and $458 million in U.S. equity ETFs, per etf.com. We have highlighted five ETFs that were the top asset flow creators of last week and can continue to be investors’ darlings should the current market trends prevail: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF ( IYR Quick Quote IYR - Free Report) The popular real estate ETF, IYR, topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.6 billion in capital. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index, holding a basket of 83 securities with specialized REITs dominating the portfolio at 38.8% followed by residential REITs (15.3%) and industrial REITs (10.6%). The fund has amassed $7.7 billion in its asset base while trading in a heavy volume of 6.8 million shares a day on average. It charges 41 basis points (bps) in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium-risk outlook (read: Real Estate ETFs at All-Time Highs: Here's Why). SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) SPY has accumulated $1.4 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $402.5 billion. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communication services, and financials being the top five, with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 54 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium-risk outlook. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) IVV gathered $999 million in capital last week. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communications, and financials sectors being the top five with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.7 million shares. It has AUM of $306.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium-risk outlook. KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund ( KWEB Quick Quote KWEB - Free Report) This fund gathered around $674 million in its asset base last week. This product provides concentrated exposure to China’s Internet market by tracking the CSI China Overseas Internet Index. In total, the fund holds 52 securities in its basket with some concentration on the top firm. The ETF has amassed $8.1 billion in its asset base and charges 73 bps in annual fees from investors. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High-risk outlook (read: Should You Buy China Tech Stocks & ETFs Now?). iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( LQD Quick Quote LQD - Free Report) LQD has gathered $431 million in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. The ETF holds 2,447 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 9.75 years and an average maturity of 13.85 years. It has AUM of $42.6 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 13.5 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High-risk outlook (read: Fearing a September Slump? Buy These 5 ETFs).
Image: Bigstock
5 ETFs With Biggest Inflows Last Week
With Wall Street entering a historically weak month, the U.S. stocks saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.6%.
Resurgence in COVID-19 infections has raised worries over the reopening of the economy. The United States is now averaging nearly 162,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days and vaccination rates have slowed down since April. Signs of higher inflation added to the chaos. U.S. producer prices rose significantly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years and indicating that high inflation is likely to persist as the pandemic weighs on supply chains (read: Growth Concerns to Drive Demand for Low-Volatility ETFs).
Despite the volatility, investors continued to add money into the ETF world. ETFs overall gathered about $5.7 billion capital last week, bringing in inflows of $607.7 billion year to date. International equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $2.4 billion inflows, closely followed by $2 billion in U.S. fixed income ETFs and $458 million in U.S. equity ETFs, per etf.com.
We have highlighted five ETFs that were the top asset flow creators of last week and can continue to be investors’ darlings should the current market trends prevail:
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR - Free Report)
The popular real estate ETF, IYR, topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.6 billion in capital. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index, holding a basket of 83 securities with specialized REITs dominating the portfolio at 38.8% followed by residential REITs (15.3%) and industrial REITs (10.6%). The fund has amassed $7.7 billion in its asset base while trading in a heavy volume of 6.8 million shares a day on average. It charges 41 basis points (bps) in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium-risk outlook (read: Real Estate ETFs at All-Time Highs: Here's Why).
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report)
SPY has accumulated $1.4 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $402.5 billion. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communication services, and financials being the top five, with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 54 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium-risk outlook.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report)
IVV gathered $999 million in capital last week. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communications, and financials sectors being the top five with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.7 million shares. It has AUM of $306.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium-risk outlook.
KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (KWEB - Free Report)
This fund gathered around $674 million in its asset base last week. This product provides concentrated exposure to China’s Internet market by tracking the CSI China Overseas Internet Index. In total, the fund holds 52 securities in its basket with some concentration on the top firm. The ETF has amassed $8.1 billion in its asset base and charges 73 bps in annual fees from investors. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High-risk outlook (read: Should You Buy China Tech Stocks & ETFs Now?).
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD - Free Report)
LQD has gathered $431 million in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. The ETF holds 2,447 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 9.75 years and an average maturity of 13.85 years. It has AUM of $42.6 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 13.5 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High-risk outlook (read: Fearing a September Slump? Buy These 5 ETFs).