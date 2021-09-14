We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Celanese (CE) Completes Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) recently declared that its subsidiary—Celanese US Holdings LLC—has completed a registered offering of €500 million (around $590 million) of 0.625% senior notes due 2028.
The completion of the offering meets the financing condition linked to the earlier-announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to €300 million (around $354 million) total principal amount of the company’s 1.125% senior notes due 2023.
The net proceeds from the issuance of the notes are expected to be used to finance the tender offer and for general corporate purposes. The company might temporarily invest funds that are not currently required for these purposes in short-term investments, including marketable securities.
The company stated that this offering and the tender are additional transactions to spread out its debt maturities and lower its interest expenses. The continued strength in its business performance is reflected in the recently-improved credit rating and outlook. This enables it to extend its debt maturities at reduced borrowing costs, the company noted.
Shares of Celanese have surged 40% in the past year against 19.4% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that it is investing in future growth through organic opportunities within its businesses, disciplined M&A like the Santoprene buyout and share buybacks. It forecasts that continued moderation in the Acetyl Chain industry pricing, as the year progresses, will be partly offset by strong demand fundamentals across its businesses and modest continued sequential earnings momentum in Engineered Materials.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $4.5-$4.75 per share and full-year adjusted earnings of $16.50-$17 per share.
Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus
Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote
