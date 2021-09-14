We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1045 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 18.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MRNA has moved about 330.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.17% on average. This means that Moderna is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 475 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.26% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MRNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.