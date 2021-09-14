In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Clean Harbors (CLH) Adds a New Member to Its Board of Directors
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) recently announced that Marcy Reed has joined the company’s board of directors. This increases the company’s board strength to ten members.
Previously, Reed worked for more than 30 years for National Grid and its predecessor companies before retiring in early 2021. She joined National Grid in 1988 and has served in multiple roles like head of Investor Relations; senior vice president, Business Services; senior vice president, Finance and senior vice president, Corporate Affairs, before being named president of National Grid’s Massachusetts business and executive vice president, U.S. Energy Policy and Social Impact, in 2011.
She serves as an independent director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and is on the board of Northeastern University, chairing the audit committees of both entities. Reed is also a board member of Qualus, a private-equity-backed electric power engineering company. Reed has also served as board chair of The Partnership, Inc.
Considering Reed’s more than 30 years of experience in multiple leadership roles, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Clean Harbors’ competitive position and enhance its services.
Alan S. McKim, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Clean Harbors, stated, "Marcy is an accomplished senior executive whose expertise across multiple disciplines, including finance, corporate strategy, operations, enterprise risk and external affairs, makes her a valuable addition to our Board."
Over the past year, shares of Clean Harbors have gained 32.4% compared with 12.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Clean Harbors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) , BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) and Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, BGSF and Avis Budget is pegged at 15.2%, 20% and 57.2%, respectively.