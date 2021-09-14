We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $16.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.