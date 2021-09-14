We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.29, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 1.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.35, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
