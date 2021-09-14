We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) closed at $608.77, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LRCX is projected to report earnings of $8.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.3 billion, up 35.46% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.45 per share and revenue of $17.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.8% and +20.44%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LRCX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, LRCX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.53, which means LRCX is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.