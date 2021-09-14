We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3D Systems (DDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.47, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of 3D printers had gained 2.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DDD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DDD to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.4 million, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.
DDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $588.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +436.36% and +6.09%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.48% lower. DDD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note DDD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 83.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.08, which means DDD is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, DDD's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
