Geo Group (GEO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Geo Group (GEO - Free Report) closed at $7.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the private prison operator had lost 11.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GEO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GEO to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $551.53 million, down 4.77% from the year-ago period.
GEO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.39% and -4.89%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GEO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GEO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note GEO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.
Investors should also note that GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GEO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.93 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.