Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing systems for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI - Free Report) is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - free report >>

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HGEN) - free report >>

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs business-services finance industrial-products medical