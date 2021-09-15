We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westlake (WLK) Wraps Up Dimex Buyout, Aims for Sustainability
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm. The acquisition was announced in early August 2021.
The deal emphasizes Westlake’s longstanding dedication to environmental conservation and active contribution to a sustainable and circular economy.
Dimex produces a wide range of consumer products made from post-industrial-recycled polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and thermoplastic elastomer materials. In recent times, as more consumers are willing to pay for products made with recyclable materials, the transaction uplifts Westlake’s growth trajectory and Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance commitment. The company seeks to continually work on incorporating recyclable plastic materials into products to deliver environmentally responsible goods and the transaction is in sync with its goal.
Westlake believes that as Dimex uses its compounds for its products, it is better positioned to provide the required engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities and be more client-centric. It is hopeful of adding to Dimex’s portfolio of environment-friendly products through this transaction.
Westlake's shares have risen 29.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 37.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the second-quarter earnings call, the company noted that it is keen to continue with its business investments going forward. It expects the acquisitions of Boral North America and LASCO Fittings, totaling approximately $2.4 billion, to initiate a stage of development and growth for the company. The LASCO buyout is also expected to add to Westlake subsidiary NAPCO’s product portfolio with a focus on new markets and products. Westlake is optimistic about strengthening the housing, repair, and remodeling markets by leveraging the growth opportunities arising from the acquisitions.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Westlake sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
