Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The bottom line was up 11% from the year-ago quarter's levels (up 9% at constant currency or cc). Management had guided non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 94-98 cents at USD and 91-95 cents at cc. Revenues increased 4% (up 2% at cc) year over year to $9.728 billion. The top-line performance was mainly driven by strength in cloud business. However, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. For the fiscal first quarter, Oracle had anticipated total revenue growth rate — on a year-over-year basis — in the range of 3-5% at USD and 1-3% at cc. Following the announcement, shares of Oracle are down 3% in the premarket trading on Sep 14. In the past year, shares of the company have returned 45.8% compared with industry's growth of 34.4%. Revenues by Offerings
Cloud services and license support revenues (nearly 76% of total revenues) in the reported quarter increased 6% year over year (up 5% at cc) to $7.371 billion. The upside can be attributed to continued strength in the Fusion, Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services. Management noted that the company’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) business now account 25% of total quarterly revenues with an annual run rate of $10 billion. Break up of Cloud Services and License Support Revenues Applications revenues (contributed 41% to total cloud services and license support revenues) amounted to $3.041 billion, up 8% year over year (up 7% at cc). Infrastructure-related revenues (59%) were $4.33 billion, up 5% on a year-over-year basis (up 3% at cc). Meanwhile, Cloud license and on-premise license revenues (8% of total revenues) declined 8% year over year (down 9% at cc) to $813 million. Hardware revenues (8% of total revenues) were $763 million, down 6% (down 7% at cc) on a year-over-year basis. Services revenues (8% of total revenues) rose 8% (up 7% at cc) to $781 million. Revenues by Geography
Revenues from Americas (representing 54.7% of total revenues) increased 5% year over year to $5.321 billion.
Revenues from Europe/Middle East/Africa (28.6%) moved up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $2.784 billion. Revenues from Asia Pacific (16.7%) advanced 4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.623 billion. Expanding Clientele Remains Noteworthy
Strategic back-office cloud applications business surged 25% (at cc). Management announced that NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP cloud revenues were up 28% and 32% respectively, in the fiscal first quarter.
Strategic back-office cloud applications business surged 25% (at cc). Management announced that NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP cloud revenues were up 28% and 32% respectively, in the fiscal first quarter.

Consumption revenues for OCI services, which includes Autonomous Database soared 80% at cc. Cloud customer consumption revenues increased 44% year over year. Database subscription revenues (which includes database support and database cloud services) rose 6% year over year (up 5% at cc). Growing clientele is helping the company to maintain its leading position in cloud ERP domain. The migration of several large-scale SAP customers to Fusion ERP cloud and Fusion HCM remains a tailwind. Management is optimistic regarding the latest Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and EPM as well as Fusion Cloud HCM deal wins from companies including Humana, Hutchinson, ITV, KCB Group, Acer and AirAsia India. The next-generation autonomous database launched by Oracle, supported by ML, is witnessing steady traction. New product introductions, including new OCI managed services, are likely to boost growth in this category. Notably, autonomous database in Gen2 public cloud infrastructure is witnessing a healthy uptake. Oracle's latest Exadata Cloud@Customer service offering is gaining traction among on-premise customers. Latest wins include Deutsche Bank, Macif insurance, New Jersey Office of Information Technology and Electronic Transaction Consultants ("ETC"). Other noteworthy deal wins for OCI during the reported quarter include Telefonica Brasil, Pernod Ricard, Crunch Mediaworks, Polpharma and Netherlands-based Liberty Global. Oracle, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is making every effort to enhance functionalities of cloud-based applications, which is encouraging adoption. These initiatives are expected to boost the company's position in the cloud space amid increasing competition from established players like Amazon's ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Azure platform and Alphabet's ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud. Operating Details
Non-GAAP total operating expenses increased 4% year over year (up 3% at cc) to $5.394 billion. As a percentage of non-GAAP revenues, the figure is unchanged at 55.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Non-GAAP operating income during the reported quarter was $4.334 billion, up 4% year over year (up 2% at cc). Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 5 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 45%. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Aug 31, 2021, Oracle had cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities of $39.31 billion compared with $46.554 billion as of May 31, 2021.
Operating cash flow and free cash flow for the trailing 12 months ended Aug 31, 2021 amounted to $15.325 billion and $12.564 billion, respectively. Share Repurchases & Dividends
Oracle repurchased 94 million shares worth approximately $8 billion during the fiscal first quarter.
On Sep 13, 2021, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share payable on Oct 26, 2021, to shareholders as on Oct 12, 2021. Q2 Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2022, Oracle anticipates total revenue growth rate on a year-over-year basis in the range of 3-5% at USD and at cc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.25 billion, indicating an increase of 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Cloud services and license support revenues are projected to grow more than 5% in both USD and at cc for the current quarter. Oracle expects non-GAAP earnings per share growth rate on a year-over-year basis in the range of 2-6% at USD and at cc and be in the band of $1.09-$1.13 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.10 per share.
Image: Bigstock
