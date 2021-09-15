We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viasat (VSAT) Arm Introduces New Encryption Storage Solution
Viasat, Inc.’s (VSAT - Free Report) subsidiary, Viasat UK Ltd., has introduced a next-generation encryption storage solution, the data-at-rest cryptography solid state drive (DARC-SSD).
The DARC-SSD expands on Viasat’s line of Eclypt encryption solutions and is the first encryption storage device in its new family of data-at-rest solutions. It has been built with direct input from the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre to meet the requirements for securing highly sensitive defense and national security information.
In case a device is stolen or lost, the data-at-rest technology safeguards the data. With the increasing threats from rivals, new encryption technology is crucial for maintaining secure control over Intellectual Property and personal data as well as protecting sensitive mission information.
Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The stock has gained 41% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 28.8%.
Unlike Viasat’s previous encryption solutions, the DARC-SSD uses a Non-Volatile Memory Express interface, which offers increased compatibility with the latest commercial-off-the-shelf devices.
Its small hardware footprint is designed to offer defense customers advanced data-at-rest encryption capabilities for protecting sensitive information. Viasat’s innovation in encryption and data-at-rest cryptography will help customers stay ahead of modern opponents.
Viasat’s Government Systems segment offers cybersecurity and information assurance products and services along with tactical radio and information distribution systems. The company is likely to benefit from the growing acceptance of its solutions by defense agencies globally.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
