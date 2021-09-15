We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest (LUV) Chooses New President as Tom Nealon Departs
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) announced that its president, Tom Nealon, has decided to retire, with immediate effect. The company has chosen its chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven to succeed Nealon, effective immediately.
Besides his role as the company’s president, Van de Ven will take on additional responsibilities of Southwest’s internal audit, business continuity, emergency response and enterprise risk management functions.
Nealon will continue to serve as the company’s strategic advisor, focusing primarily on sustainability initiatives and reducing carbon emissions. During his tenure of more than 15 years with the company, Nealon served as Southwest’s executive vice president, strategy & innovation, from 2016 to 2017. He also served as a director on the Southwest board from 2010 to 2015 and as the company’s senior vice president and chief information officer from 2002 to 2006.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price
Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
Regarding this management reshuffle, Southwest chairman and CEO, Gary Kelly, said, “The transition efforts being led by Executive Vice President and incoming CEO Bob Jordan are going extremely well, and as that continues, we are taking steps to shift reporting roles in preparation for Bob to assume the CEO role on February 1, 2022."
Back in June, Southwest announced that its long-serving CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February 2022. The company picked veteran Robert Jordan to succeed Kelly, who will continue to serve as the airline’s executive chairman through 2026.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the airline space are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) , Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) . While Controladora Vuela sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings and SkyWest carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Controladora Vuela, Copa Holdings and SkyWest have rallied more than 100%, 34% and 32% in a year’s time, respectively.