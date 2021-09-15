We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAWW and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 23.54% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AAWW has returned 34.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, AAWW is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.96% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better in this area.
AAWW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.