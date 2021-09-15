We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has MEDIFAST INC (MED) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. MEDIFAST INC (MED - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MED and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.
MEDIFAST INC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 2.67% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MED has returned about 18.80% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 4.64% on average. This shows that MEDIFAST INC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.21% so far this year, meaning that MED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MED will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.