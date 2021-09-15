We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PAG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Penske Automotive Group is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 49.40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that PAG has returned about 51.22% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.71%. This shows that Penske Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, PAG is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.24% so far this year, so PAG is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to PAG as it looks to continue its solid performance.