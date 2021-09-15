We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Textainer Group Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 6.41% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, TGH has returned 70.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Textainer Group Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, TGH is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.49% this year, meaning that TGH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on TGH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.