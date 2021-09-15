Sabre (SABRE) Provides Full PSS Support to GOL Linhas

Sabre Corporation ( SABR Quick Quote SABR - Free Report) recently announced that the Sao Paulo-based airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas, has fully implemented its passenger service system (“PSS”), SabreSonic.
With this transition, GOL Linhas, which is the largest Brazilian airline, intends to deliver personalized experiences to its broad range of customers, drive revenue growth in the near term, and expand its global clientele base rapidly. This agreement will also support improvement of the air carrier’s operational efficiency amid the complex processes prevailing since COVID-19 outbreak.
Texas-based Sabre will be providing a number of other artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions to further expand GOL Linhas’ distribution, fulfillment and retailing capabilities under this multi-year relationship.
Since November last year, the company has been providing its Revenue Optimizer solutions to the South American airline. In fact, Sabre had signed and entered into this deal with the Brazilian airline eight years ago in 2013.
The latest deal will help Sabre in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment. It is worth mentioning that back-to-back SabreSonic deal wins alone are estimated to bring approximately 40 million incremental passengers boarded (based on 2019 levels). In July, the company extended its SabreSonic deal with the Alaska airlines. In June, SabreSonic was selected by SCAT Airlines as well.
The travel tech company is anticipating a reduction on travel restrictions owing to increased global vaccination rates. However, unless and until the international and corporate bookings open up properly, the company anticipates adverse impact on average booking fees.
Sabre acts as a global intermediary between travel suppliers and buyers. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world currently. The company manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.
With the global travel industry gradually recovering, Sabre’s efforts to strengthen its partner programs and deal wins are noteworthy. Its customer base is spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally.
The company recently entered a partnership with the national air carrier of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh, for providing PSS and global distribution system solutions. It also strengthened its long-term relationship with Qatar Airways by agreeing to provide New Distribution Capability-enabled solutions in late August.
Sabre’s latest financial results reflected significant year-over-year improvement in gross bookings and reservation-system transactions despite being down by over 50% from the year-ago quarter. The company refrained from issuing an outlook for the upcoming term citing uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic on its financials, which is disappointing.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Sabre currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are
Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) , Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and CyberOptics Corporation ( CYBE Quick Quote CYBE - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet, Apple and CyberOptics are pegged at 25.4%, 12.7% and 12%, respectively.
Image: Shutterstock
Sabre (SABRE) Provides Full PSS Support to GOL Linhas
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) recently announced that the Sao Paulo-based airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas, has fully implemented its passenger service system (“PSS”), SabreSonic.
With this transition, GOL Linhas, which is the largest Brazilian airline, intends to deliver personalized experiences to its broad range of customers, drive revenue growth in the near term, and expand its global clientele base rapidly. This agreement will also support improvement of the air carrier’s operational efficiency amid the complex processes prevailing since COVID-19 outbreak.
Texas-based Sabre will be providing a number of other artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions to further expand GOL Linhas’ distribution, fulfillment and retailing capabilities under this multi-year relationship.
Since November last year, the company has been providing its Revenue Optimizer solutions to the South American airline. In fact, Sabre had signed and entered into this deal with the Brazilian airline eight years ago in 2013.
The latest deal will help Sabre in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment. It is worth mentioning that back-to-back SabreSonic deal wins alone are estimated to bring approximately 40 million incremental passengers boarded (based on 2019 levels). In July, the company extended its SabreSonic deal with the Alaska airlines. In June, SabreSonic was selected by SCAT Airlines as well.
Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus
Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote
The travel tech company is anticipating a reduction on travel restrictions owing to increased global vaccination rates. However, unless and until the international and corporate bookings open up properly, the company anticipates adverse impact on average booking fees.
Sabre acts as a global intermediary between travel suppliers and buyers. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world currently. The company manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.
With the global travel industry gradually recovering, Sabre’s efforts to strengthen its partner programs and deal wins are noteworthy. Its customer base is spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally.
The company recently entered a partnership with the national air carrier of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh, for providing PSS and global distribution system solutions. It also strengthened its long-term relationship with Qatar Airways by agreeing to provide New Distribution Capability-enabled solutions in late August.
Sabre’s latest financial results reflected significant year-over-year improvement in gross bookings and reservation-system transactions despite being down by over 50% from the year-ago quarter. The company refrained from issuing an outlook for the upcoming term citing uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic on its financials, which is disappointing.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Sabre currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Avnet (AVT - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet, Apple and CyberOptics are pegged at 25.4%, 12.7% and 12%, respectively.