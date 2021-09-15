In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
IQVIA (IQV) Announces Collaboration With NRx Pharmaceuticals
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) today announced that it has collaborated with NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP - Free Report) for pharmacovigilance services and medical information.
NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage small-molecule pharmaceutical company involved in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and central nervous system disorders. The company's product, ZYESAMI, is an investigational pre-commercial drug for COVID-19-associated respiratory failure and is currently under phase III trials.
As part of the tie-up, IQVIA and NRx will work closely to support activities essential for emergency use authorization of ZYESAMI, including pharmacovigilance and medical information programs. To do so, IQVIA will give NRx access to its domain experience with Covid-19, required data assets and analytics.
"We are honored by the opportunity to join with NRx on the EUA activation and compliance for ZYESAMI in treating some of the sickest patients suffering from COVID-19," said Susan Kitlas, vice president, Precommercial Business Unit, IQVIA.
IQVIA’s shares have gained 55.1% over the past year against 26.5% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite rose 32.6% in the said time frame.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) and Genpact (G - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax and Genpact is pegged at 15.2% and 14.7%, respectively.