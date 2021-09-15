Back to top

IQVIA (IQV) Announces Collaboration With NRx Pharmaceuticals

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) today announced that it has collaborated with NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP - Free Report) for pharmacovigilance services and medical information.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage small-molecule pharmaceutical company involved in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and central nervous system disorders. The company's product, ZYESAMI, is an investigational pre-commercial drug for COVID-19-associated respiratory failure and is currently under phase III trials.

As part of the tie-up, IQVIA and NRx will work closely to support activities essential for emergency use authorization of ZYESAMI, including pharmacovigilance and medical information programs. To do so, IQVIA will give NRx access to its domain experience with Covid-19, required data assets and analytics.

"We are honored by the opportunity to join with NRx on the EUA activation and compliance for ZYESAMI in treating some of the sickest patients suffering from COVID-19," said Susan Kitlas, vice president, Precommercial Business Unit, IQVIA.

