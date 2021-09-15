We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chevron (CVX), Mercuria to Form JV to Buy American Natural Gas
Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. recently inked agreements with one of the world's leading integrated energy and commodities firms Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) to form a joint venture (JV). The new JV will buy American Natural Gas LLC (ANG), a Saratoga Springs, New York-based company, which operates 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States.
The transaction is part of Chevron’s attempt to develop a large-scale, vertically integrated renewable natural gas business in America. The company is developing projects to create renewable natural gas from cow manure across the country through partnerships with Brightmark and California Bioenergy. The integrated energy firm will be able to swiftly expand its renewable natural gas value chain, courtesy of this joint venture, which will complement its previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations by 2025.
Chevron aims to produce 10 times more renewable natural gas by 2025 than it did in 2020 as part of its greater returns, lower-carbon strategy. This acquisition will help the company expand its renewable natural gas business and assist clients to minimize their carbon footprint.
Energy companies face the onus of finding new lines of business as investors and activists keep emphasizing on climate-change concerns. The entire energy sector is prepping for a tremendous transformation in renewable energy resources for powering all industrial fields as global warming persists due to emission of greenhouse gases.
The majority of oil and gas supermajors including BP plc (BP - Free Report) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A - Free Report) promised to become net-zero energy firms by 2050 and heavily invest in renewable and low-carbon energy alternatives.
As the focus on energy transition deepens, San Ramon, CA-based Chevron sealed eight deals in the last couple of weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas for portraying a better image to investors in the run-up to an investor presentation on environmental, social and governance (ESG).
Regarding some of those deals, this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) energy player along with renewable energy firm Gevo, Inc. signed a letter of intent to jointly invest in the construction and operation of one or more new facilities to convert inedible corn into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), thereby lowering the lifecycle carbon intensity of aviation fuels.
Last week, Chevron also announced that it will develop sustainable aviation fuel as a pilot project and sell it to Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The development of SAF is another strategic path that is being chased by the company to achieve carbon neutrality as biojet fuels help trim toxic emissions from air transportation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.