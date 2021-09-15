We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $106.48, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 9.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
ABBV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $3.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.44 billion, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $56.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.7% and +23.23%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABBV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, ABBV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.
We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.