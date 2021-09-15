We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $12.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.49% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +292.68% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, F is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.