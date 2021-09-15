We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.58, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 911.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.77 billion, up 55.35% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $270.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1478.79% and +49.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.
Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.