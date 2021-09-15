We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $130.60, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 12.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BX is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion, up 38.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of +39.62% and +31.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note BX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.08, which means BX is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.