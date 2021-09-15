We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $337, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 475% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $677.55 million, up 51.25% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, which would represent changes of -234.78% and +51.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.