The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Redwood Trust, Coca-Cola, Old Republic International and BCB Bancorp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Redwood Trust, Inc. (
RWT Quick Quote RWT - Free Report) , The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) , Old Republic International Corporation ( ORI Quick Quote ORI - Free Report) and BCB Bancorp, Inc. ( BCBP Quick Quote BCBP - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: 4 of the Best Stocks to Counter a Tricky Autumn
The S&P 500 may have registered a modest gain on Sep 13 but its rally has mostly paused this month. Lest we forget, the broader index posted its worst weekly performance on Sep 10 since February as most investors remained concerned about a volatile autumn. No doubt, stocks have stayed near record highs after climbing for much of the summer months. However, since September, stocks have started to retreat.
Anyhow, the month of September isn't favorable for the stock market. Since 1928, the S&P 500, on average, has given a negative return of 0.99% in September, citing a
Barron's article. But it's just not the S&P 500, the Dow has also witnessed a loss of 0.8% in September dating back to 1950, according to Stock Trader's Almanac, as mentioned in an Investopedia article.
Nonetheless, a series of headwinds are now threatening to derail the stock market's upward journey in the near future. After an upbeat second-quarter earnings season and speedy economic recovery, several analysts now believe that economic growth has already peaked. After all, hiring slowed down last month as the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus hampered economic recovery.
In fact, the Fed's Beige Book mentioned the slowing down of economic activity from July through August and possibilities of further deceleration in the near term. This certainly doesn't augur well for Wall Street.
The spread of the Delta variant compelled Americans to put a hold on travel plans, with a measure of their sentiments recently touching the lowest level in almost a decade. By the way, inflation is already weighing on consumers' confidence and has raised prospects of an economic slowdown.
Such developments have now compelled many analysts to lower their forecast for the S&P 500 this year. For instance, Bank of America expects the S&P 500 to decline roughly 5% by the end of the year, citing a
Wall Street Journal article. The article further stated that as per Dow Jones Market Data, the upcoming autumn months tend to be the most volatile for the stock market.
Having said that, President Biden's proposal to raise corporate taxes along with the Fed's decision to taper its asset purchases may not help drive the S&P 500 to new highs this year. A possible hike in corporate taxes could easily impact a companies' earnings per share.
Similarly, the Fed's move to wind down its asset purchasing program could turn out to be a dampener for stocks. After all, it's the central bank's easy monetary policy that has been driving the stock market amid the pandemic.
But despite concerns looming over the stock market's upward journey in the near term, investors shouldn't shun equities completely. Instead, one should invest in stocks perceived to be safe and capable of providing better returns in the near future.
Thus, these stocks have low beta and are dividend payers. This means they provide risk-adjusted returns and are fundamentally sound enough to steer through market volatility. We have, hence, highlighted four such stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).
Redwood Trust is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has a beta of 0.97 and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a dividend yield of 5.9%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3,125%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . The Coca-Cola Co. is a beverage company. The company has a beta of 0.62 and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a dividend yield of 3%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 3.3%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.4%. Old Republic International Corp. is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages, mostly in the general and title insurance fields. The company has a beta of 0.84 and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a dividend yield of 3.5%, while its five-year average dividend yield is almost 4%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.1%. BCB Bancorp operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has a beta of 0.62 and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a dividend yield of 4.4%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 4.5%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 52.6%.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Redwood Trust, Coca-Cola, Old Republic International and BCB Bancorp
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT - Free Report) , The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) , Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
4 of the Best Stocks to Counter a Tricky Autumn
The S&P 500 may have registered a modest gain on Sep 13 but its rally has mostly paused this month. Lest we forget, the broader index posted its worst weekly performance on Sep 10 since February as most investors remained concerned about a volatile autumn. No doubt, stocks have stayed near record highs after climbing for much of the summer months. However, since September, stocks have started to retreat.
Anyhow, the month of September isn't favorable for the stock market. Since 1928, the S&P 500, on average, has given a negative return of 0.99% in September, citing a Barron's article. But it's just not the S&P 500, the Dow has also witnessed a loss of 0.8% in September dating back to 1950, according to Stock Trader's Almanac, as mentioned in an Investopedia article.
Nonetheless, a series of headwinds are now threatening to derail the stock market's upward journey in the near future. After an upbeat second-quarter earnings season and speedy economic recovery, several analysts now believe that economic growth has already peaked. After all, hiring slowed down last month as the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus hampered economic recovery.
In fact, the Fed's Beige Book mentioned the slowing down of economic activity from July through August and possibilities of further deceleration in the near term. This certainly doesn't augur well for Wall Street.
The spread of the Delta variant compelled Americans to put a hold on travel plans, with a measure of their sentiments recently touching the lowest level in almost a decade. By the way, inflation is already weighing on consumers' confidence and has raised prospects of an economic slowdown.
Such developments have now compelled many analysts to lower their forecast for the S&P 500 this year. For instance, Bank of America expects the S&P 500 to decline roughly 5% by the end of the year, citing a Wall Street Journal article. The article further stated that as per Dow Jones Market Data, the upcoming autumn months tend to be the most volatile for the stock market.
Having said that, President Biden's proposal to raise corporate taxes along with the Fed's decision to taper its asset purchases may not help drive the S&P 500 to new highs this year. A possible hike in corporate taxes could easily impact a companies' earnings per share.
Similarly, the Fed's move to wind down its asset purchasing program could turn out to be a dampener for stocks. After all, it's the central bank's easy monetary policy that has been driving the stock market amid the pandemic.
But despite concerns looming over the stock market's upward journey in the near term, investors shouldn't shun equities completely. Instead, one should invest in stocks perceived to be safe and capable of providing better returns in the near future.
Thus, these stocks have low beta and are dividend payers. This means they provide risk-adjusted returns and are fundamentally sound enough to steer through market volatility. We have, hence, highlighted four such stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).
Redwood Trust is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has a beta of 0.97 and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a dividend yield of 5.9%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3,125%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Coca-Cola Co. is a beverage company. The company has a beta of 0.62 and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a dividend yield of 3%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 3.3%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.4%.
Old Republic International Corp. is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages, mostly in the general and title insurance fields. The company has a beta of 0.84 and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a dividend yield of 3.5%, while its five-year average dividend yield is almost 4%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.1%.
BCB Bancorp operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has a beta of 0.62 and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a dividend yield of 4.4%, while its five-year average dividend yield is 4.5%. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 52.6%.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.