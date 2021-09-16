Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 15, 2021

  • Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) surged 14.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 posted revenues of $26.82 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate $21.19 million.
  • Oracle Corporation’s (ORCL - Free Report) shares fell 2.8% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $9.728 billion, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 9.772 billion.
  • Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) declined 9.8% after the company third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (HLF - Free Report) shares tumbled 21.1% after the company cut its outlook citing lower-than-expected levels of activity by its distributors due to the ongoing pandemic.

