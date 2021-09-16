Koppers (KOP) Participates in Sustainable Battery Projects

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ( KOP Quick Quote KOP - Free Report) subsidiary— Koppers Carbon Materials and Chemicals Pty Ltd.—recently announced its active participation with two Australia-based organizations to pursue advancements in battery performance that promise a more sustainable energy future.
Koppers has patents pending linked with advanced carbon products that will be utilized in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery markets worldwide. The products arising from these patent applications will raise the potential to improve electrochemical performance and extend the battery life. These improvements can contribute to higher energy efficiencies and a more sustainable world, as batteries take on a larger role in storing energy in electric vehicles and other applications.
The company is set to serve as a key participant in the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (“FBICRC”). It is a partnership of the industry, researchers and government organizations with around 70 participants across 15 projects. The FBICRC is focused on the growth of battery industries in Australia. It is targeting all segments of the battery value chain to deliver commercially scalable outcomes.
Koppers will be contributing to three research, manufacturing and testing projects that cover super anode materials, future electrolyte systems, and electro-chemical testing of full-scale batteries. It is also working with Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian developer of next generation composite battery anode materials technology.
Shares of Koppers have gained 46.2% in the past year compared with a 17.1% rise of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Koppers, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to focus on driving improvements through the execution of its strategic initiatives and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipated sales for 2021 in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $220-$230 million for the year. Moreover, Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the range of $4.35-$4.60.
The company also expects investments of $110-$120 million in capital expenditures this year.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , The Chemours Company ( CC Quick Quote CC - Free Report) and Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 123.3% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 46.1% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 630.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 310.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Image: Bigstock
Koppers (KOP) Participates in Sustainable Battery Projects
Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (KOP - Free Report) subsidiary— Koppers Carbon Materials and Chemicals Pty Ltd.—recently announced its active participation with two Australia-based organizations to pursue advancements in battery performance that promise a more sustainable energy future.
Koppers has patents pending linked with advanced carbon products that will be utilized in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery markets worldwide. The products arising from these patent applications will raise the potential to improve electrochemical performance and extend the battery life. These improvements can contribute to higher energy efficiencies and a more sustainable world, as batteries take on a larger role in storing energy in electric vehicles and other applications.
The company is set to serve as a key participant in the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (“FBICRC”). It is a partnership of the industry, researchers and government organizations with around 70 participants across 15 projects. The FBICRC is focused on the growth of battery industries in Australia. It is targeting all segments of the battery value chain to deliver commercially scalable outcomes.
Koppers will be contributing to three research, manufacturing and testing projects that cover super anode materials, future electrolyte systems, and electro-chemical testing of full-scale batteries. It is also working with Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian developer of next generation composite battery anode materials technology.
Shares of Koppers have gained 46.2% in the past year compared with a 17.1% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Koppers, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to focus on driving improvements through the execution of its strategic initiatives and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipated sales for 2021 in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $220-$230 million for the year. Moreover, Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the range of $4.35-$4.60.
The company also expects investments of $110-$120 million in capital expenditures this year.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) and Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 123.3% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 46.1% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 630.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 310.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.