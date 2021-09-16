Viavi (VIAV) Boosts 800G Adoption With Enhanced ONT-800 XPM Modules

Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV Quick Quote VIAV - Free Report) has extended the capabilities of ONT-800 XPM modules to accelerate the adoption of 800G products in the global market. The ONT-800 Optical Network Testers are highly-configurable, multi-protocol, multi-port test platform. These are required for system verification of optical transport integrated circuits and modules as well as for research & development purposes. The ONT-800 enables reliable performance and has been specifically designed to deliver the bandwidth and power requirements for testing at 600G per lambda, and beyond. In fact, the ONT 800G FLEX XPM module is touted as the industry-first fully-integrated test product for pluggable 800G transponders based on 100G electrical lane speed. The upgraded version of the solution can now support QSFP-DD800 testing module. Accretive demand for high-speed networking is leading network equipment manufacturers to rely more on lab testing and validation of 800G components. With error-free performance, the 800G components help in seamless migration toward advanced technology while ensuring smooth interoperability of future-proof equipment. Hence, the latest move to augment ONT-800 XPM modules for streamlined network infrastructure, especially in this digital era, comes as a major development. Viavi’s shares have gained 33.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 29.6% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The innovative test platform offers a plethora of critical test and measurement capabilities that are crucial for designing and validating 800G optical modules. Its flexible design accelerates high-speed lab testing and supports both OSFP 800G and QSFP-DD800 modules. It also provides unique applications that are particularly developed to tackle the challenges associated with 800G equipment and infrastructure.
Some of the applications are forward error correction analysis, TraCol and dynamic skew. Backed by these robust characteristics, the upgraded version of ONT-800 XPM modules are likely to not only accelerate 800G network equipment to market but also enhance Viavi’s test portfolio for the development of optical communications technology. Viavi’s solutions are well positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viavi has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) , Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , and Knowles Corporation ( KN Quick Quote KN - Free Report) . While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ooma and Knowles carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Clearfield pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average. Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average. Knowles pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average.
Viavi (VIAV) Boosts 800G Adoption With Enhanced ONT-800 XPM Modules
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
