Is CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 17.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CNHI has gained about 25.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.22% on average. This means that CNH Industrial N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CNHI belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.01% so far this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to CNHI as it looks to continue its solid performance.


