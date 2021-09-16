We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1045 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 8.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, REGN has moved about 33.54% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.08%. This shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 475 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.66% so far this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.